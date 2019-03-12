A man charged with manslaughter after a fatal four-car crash in Auckland can now be named.

Zhengwen Alan Hu, 50, was killed in the crash as he waited at traffic lights at the junction of Tī Rākau Drive and Botany Rd on January 28.

Today, Adam Speir appeared in the High Court at Auckland accused of killing Hu.

The 27-year-old pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and will next appear in court in May, while Justice Timothy Brewer also set a trial date for April next year.

Speir's interim name suppression also lapsed today after it was initially granted for mental health reasons.

Hu, who worked for the Aviation Security Service, was a father of two young daughters, aged 8 and 11.

He had been waiting at the busy intersection at about 5pm when another vehicle ploughed into the back of his car.

Three vehicles, an SUV, a four-wheel drive and a wagon, were waiting at the lights on Botany Rd, East Auckland, when the third car was rear-ended.

Police were able to cut Hu's seatbelt and pulled him from the wreck. CPR was performed for several minutes but Hu could not be revived.

"It is such a tragedy. This man was out enjoying the day, doing nothing wrong, waiting at the lights and then this happened, just gone, it could be any one of us. It has damaged a family's life too," ex-St John first responder Dr Jacky Lam said at the time.

Hu's family was due to move into a new home in Howick to send his daughters to better schools. He was also a former sport teacher at Shanghai Jincai High School.

Colleagues and friends of Hu described him as a devoted father and family man.

A Givealittle page was also set up to help Hu's wife and children which saw more than $160,000 donated.