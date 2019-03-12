Emergency services are responding to reports a car has crashed into a building in Queenstown.

A police spokeswoman said police were called regarding a car that had crashed into the Gorge Road Retail Centre building at 10.33am.

The driver was initially trapped in the vehicle, which was wedged against the side of the building.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said firefighters had extracted one person who was now being treated by ambulance staff.

Two Queenstown crews were at the scene.

A reporter at the scene said car had crashed over a bank and into the Gorge Road Retail Centre.

The car was on its side between a bank and the retail centre.