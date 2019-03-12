This week, Leighton Smith admonishes Greenpeace and their absurd demands regarding investment in the NZ Superfund.

Also some indirect reaction from Greenpeace co-founder, Patrick Moore.

And a tribute to one of the country's senior scientists who died last week. He was a long-time critic of man-made climate change/global warming, which he termed a "religion".

Michael Jackson, the cause of much discussion regarding his personal life, leads Leighton down a very concerning path that you won't hear elsewhere.

This week Leighton speaks to Addiction Treatment Specialist Ben Cort. Leighton learns much more of Ben's past and his concerns re legalising marijuana. It is really quite chilling. Don't miss it.

And of course, Mrs Producer, aka Carolyn, joins in with some of this week's feedback.

Your ongoing comments will form a part of each podcast. Get in touch: Leighton@newstalkzb.co.nz