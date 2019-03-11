He might be a comedian with a mass social following but Kiwi sensation Jordan Watson, aka How To Dad, has a serious message for New Zealanders in a bid to save lives.

While most of us enjoy using social media, drivers are increasingly putting other people's lives at risk by checking their phones while behind the wheel.

According to studies, at least three per cent of drivers travelling on New Zealand roads at any time will be illegally using their phone to talk, message or go on social media.

With safe-driving ads having little impact, How To Dad decided to create his own video on how to best avoid using your phone.

The comedian is seen driving with oven mitts to avoid messaging and even built his own contraptions to stop him from using his phone while behind the wheel.

Drivers being distracted or not paying attention is one of the most common factors involved in crashes, and technology related driver distraction specifically has become a major road safety risk.

AA road safety spokesperson Dylan Thomsen says he hopes How To Dad's approach for getting the message out will strike a chord with Kiwis.

"We have far, far too many drivers using their phone behind the wheel and it is killing and injuring people," he said.

"People know it is against the law, but the problem is they do not see it as risky.

"Enforcement is not going to be able to solve this problem on its own. We need drivers to think more about the choices they make around using phones when they are on the road. The AA hopes the How To Dad and Cougar Boys videos will convince any driver who does sometimes use their phone to make the choice to leave the phone alone.

"Using humour and social media personalities is a great way to deliver the message but, at the same time, this is a deadly serious issue. Every year we have people losing children, partners, family and friends because a driver was on their phone. That is heartbreaking and the power to change it is literally in people's own hands.

"It is such a simple ask - leave the phone alone when you're driving, and switch the 'Do not disturb while driving' function on - the AA is right behind this campaign to get more Kiwis making that choice."

How To Dad's video has been viewed more than 18,000 times so far.

While many viewers saw the humour in the message, some praised the safety message behind the video.

"Had no idea I had a 'do not disturb while driving' button on my phone," one person said.

Another wrote: "Crazy funny dad teaching a lesson to the rest of the world, many of whom really need it. Thanks!"