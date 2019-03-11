A murderer who has spent more than 16 years in prison still showed "a complete lack of empathy'' for his victim, the Parole Board says.

Robert Stanley Lyon was 19 in 2002 when he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 15 years over the killing of 29-year-old woolhandler Jodie Kiri Louise Browne at her Milton home.

Lyon was declined parole at the first attempt in February 2017 because he had been wait-listed for a sex-offender programme behind bars.

At his most recent hearing last month, the board heard that treatment had now been completed, as well as drug counselling and 29 sessions with a psychologist.

Advertisement

But an assessment suggested Lyon "spend more time on developing relationship skills specific to intimate relationships and to increase his insight into the link between personality style and the risk of re-offending''.

The prisoner was disappointed with the recommendation, panel convener Neville Trendle said.

"It was clear to us that he did not think that such additional work was necessary in his case.''

Before speaking to Lyon, the board heard from the family of Browne who were still "deeply affected'' by the murder.

They do not want him released from prison.

While Lyon was deemed a moderate to low risk of sexual offending, the Parole Board remained concerned about his risk to the community.

"It seemed to the board, however, that whilst Mr Lyon was able to articulate an intellectual appreciation of matters that had been covered in the programmes and treatment he has completed, there was a complete lack of empathy or understanding of the views of his victim and, indeed, the opinion of the assessing psychologist,'' Trendle said.

The board heard Lyon had been working outside the wire and was largely unsupervised during such activities.

The prisoner had also made significant strides in his academic pursuits.

He told the board he had completed a postgraduate certificate and was engaged with an unnamed institution to enrol for a PhD.

Lyon will appear again before the Parole Board in February 2020.