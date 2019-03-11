Warning: Confronting images

The flight between Addis Ababa to Nairobi is regularly taken by United Nations staff, with former Prime Minister Helen Clark saying she has flown the route in the past.

Clark, who is in Ethiopia, was unsure if she knew any UN staff who were on board yesterday's fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash.

All 157 of those on board the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft died after it crashed six minutes after departing Addis Ababa on its way to Kenya's capital.

Clark, the former administrator for the United Nations, told the Herald the incident is a "terrible tragedy for people from many nations".

"The flight is regularly taken by UN staff – I have taken it myself in the past," she said.

Rescuers work at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash. Photo / AP

"I flew to Addis Ababa last Friday from Dubai ... which may have been the same model – I haven't checked that as I am currently in a remote location in Ethiopia.

"I will be getting on an internal Ethiopian Airlines flight later today, but suspect it will not be this model of plane."

Clark, who is currently in Ethiopia, also took to Twitter earlier today to announce her sadness at the incident.

Deeply saddened by Addis Ababa plane crash shortly after takeoff fm Addis Ababa bound for Nairobi: all on board perished. Deepest sympathies 2 all bereaved families around world. RIP to all who died. I am in Ethiopia 🇪🇹currently. ⁦@Mark_R_Ramsden⁩ https://t.co/bSc7WBdaEA — Helen Clark (@HelenClarkNZ) March 10, 2019

The tragedy comes as the company faces intense scrutiny over another deadly plane crash involving the same plane, the 737 MAX 8.

In a statement addressing the crash, Boeing said it has a technical team prepared to provide assistance at the direction of the US National Transportation Safety Board.

"Boeing is deeply saddened to learn of the passengers and crew on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a 737 MAX 8 airplane," Boeing said in a statement.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of the passengers and crew on board and stand ready to support the Ethiopian Airlines team."

Following the crash over the weekend, Ethiopia, China and Cayman Islands have all suspended using the type of aircraft.

China Southern Airlines has 16 of the aircraft, with another 34 on order, according to data through January on Boeing's website.

China Eastern Airlines has 13, while Air China has 14, Boeing says. Other Chinese airlines to have bought the Max include Hainan Airlines Holdings and Shandong Airlines.

Ethiopian Airlines has grounded all Max jets, as well.

Cayman Airways has announced the suspension of all flights using the new Max 8 aircrafts.