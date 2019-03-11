Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the launch of the China/NZ year of Tourism will be on March 29 at Te Papa.

When the delay to the launch of the New Zealand/China year of tourism was revealed by The Herald last month, Ardern said it was because of "scheduling issues".

The China-New Zealand Year of Tourism was meant to be launched in mid-February but was postponed by the Chinese.

Richard Davies, manager of tourism policy at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, at the time said: "China has advised that this event has had to be postponed due to changes of schedule on the Chinese side."

Ardern doubled down on the fact it was a "scheduling issue" at today's post-cabinet media briefing and said she was happy that had been resolved.

But she said she was not able to tell us the date of a trip to China she said will be happening.

"When we have something to say on that, I will."

Ardern said the launch would be led by China's Minister of Tourism and officials have been working with Chinese officials on the rescheduling.

The delay launched a wave of scepticism around New Zealand's relationship with China and the Prime Minister was forced on the defensive for days.

Asked by National Leader Simon Bridges in the House if New Zealand's relationship with China had deteriorated under her watch, she said no.

"Visitor numbers in the last year are up 8.4 per cent. There's also been an increase in goods exports by 20 per cent in the year to September.

"That demonstrates the strength of our economic engagement and, I would also say, demonstrates the importance of a bipartisan approach to our relationship."

A week after she made those comments, Ardern announced Economic Development Minister David Parker had been invited to take part in Beijing's second Belt and Road conference in April.

Parker said he hoped to take a trade mission to China at the same time.

Ardern was also expected to face questions about Shane Jones' handling of a conflict of interest he declared in a project that received $4.6m in Government funding.