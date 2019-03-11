A suspicious package found at North Shore Hospital this afternoon, which resulted in evacuations, has been found to pose no risk.

Staff are returning to work and police investigating the package have been stood down.

Earlier in the afternoon, staff were evacuated following reports of a suspicious package and police were called.

Cordons were put in place and some staff had been evacuated as a precaution.

Fire and Emergency and the NZ Defence Force were also at the hospital.

A hospital spokeswoman said staff had been evacuated from the area immediately around the management suite on the lower ground floor hospital due to the discovery of a suspicious package.

A reporter at the scene said the bomb squad left the hospital at around 2.40pm.