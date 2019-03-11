A bus driver shortage has hit Hawke's Bay, with drivers having to be pulled in from other regions to ensure operations run smoothly.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council Transport Coordinator Megan Welsby says they believe the driver shortage is not just Hawke's Bay, but in other regions as well.

She said so far only one trip had been cancelled as a result of the shortage, thanks to the willingness and flexibility of off-duty and part-time Go Bus drivers to step in and drive at short notice.

"Go Bus Transport is around six drivers short, but I believe other local bus companies are also short of drivers."

The council was asking that anyone who was interested in becoming a bus driver, or knows someone interested, contact Go Bus Transport direct on hawkesbay@gobus.co.nz or phone (06) 878 9250.

Welsby said Go Bus is looking for friendly, cheerful people with good customer service skills, and preferably a Class Two licence.

"However if the person has the right personality and attitude, Go Bus Transport will put them through their licence training."