A man has been arrested following a collision between a car and two people on Plunket St in Kawerau.

A 35-year-old man from Kawerau was due to appear in Whakatāne District Court this morning charged with one count of dangerous driving causing injury yesterday at 3pm.

He will appear in court again on March 27.

A police spokeswoman said police were making ongoing inquiries in relation to the incident and further charges were likely.