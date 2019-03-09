New footage has been released of missing Auckland man Denver Chance as the search for him enters its second week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said a large group of detectives was continuing to examine CCTV footage in order to confirm Chance's movements on Sunday 24 February, the day he was last seen.

Goldie said police have obtained footage of Denver in Torpedo 7 on Cavendish Drive, Manukau that day, between around 4pm and 4.30pm.

Other footage shows Denver at 4.41pm, turning out of Cavendish Drive across Great South Road, heading south.

Denver Chance's red Nissan Skyline was captured on camera turning out of Auckland's Cavendish Drive a fortnight ago. Photo / supplied

"We also have CCTV footage and phone data which confirm Denver was in the Kingseat area between 5-6pm that day," Goldie confirmed.

"Police have been working in that area over the weekend, door-knocking and speaking with local residents in case they saw anything of interest, including sightings of Denver's car, a red Nissan Skyline - registration LGH476.

"We have also been continuing to speak with a large number of people who know Denver.

"We would still like to hear from anyone that has been in contact with Denver over the last couple of months, or anyone who thinks they may have seen Denver or his car in the last fortnight, who has not yet spoken to police."

CAN YOU HELP FIND DENVER

If you can help, please call 0800 FIND DC.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.