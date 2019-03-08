A person is in critical condition this morning after a crash near the Matamata turnoff on State Highway 5.

A police media spokeswoman said the Serious Crash Unit was en route to the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said a helicopter had initially been called but was stood down.

She said one patient in a critical condition and two in a moderate condition were being transported by road to Waikato Hospital.

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on State Highway 5 near Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

It was initially reported that three vehicles were involved.

The crash happened near the intersection of State Highway 5 and Whites Rd.

The road was partially blocked and traffic control was in place. Police were diverting traffic, and motorists were being urged to avoid the area if possible.

Police, fire and ambulance services were all in attendance.