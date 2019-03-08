The drizzly start to the weekend this morning in Auckland and Northland is set to persevere throughout Saturday with the possibility of thunderstorms, but a sunny change is nigh.

Warnings out yesterday for heavy rain in central parts of New Zealand, down to Marlborough, have lifted this morning, but residual rain is going to stick around the North Island until this evening.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said there was a "low risk" of thunderstorms today in Auckland, Northland and the Coromandel but that should ease by this evening.

"Generally the front that caused all that rain is weakened quite a bit but it's all sort of coming from the low pressure which is just west of Auckland at the moment which is set to track across the region today," Lee said.

Advertisement

"That's going to be bringing a few showers over that region that will continue through to this evening.

"That all affects the areas of Northland, the Coromandel, which actually has a more moderate risk of thunderstorms impacting them today, and further south for the likes of Waikato through to the high country of the North Island.

"They'll be seeing a few showers, which will possibly be heavy with a risk of thunderstorms."

The risk of thunderstorms across the middle of the North Island will pick up during the afternoon for the Gisborne ranges through to the Taupō region this afternoon and this evening.

That front will sink into the Hawke's Bay region by tonight.

Despite all the rain, temperatures will remain relatively warm. Auckland is set for a high of 22C today, and the rain will pass by 8pm.

Tomorrow, Auckland is forecast to be fine with a high of 24C.

Whangārei, Hamilton and Tauranga will have a high of 23C today.

Taupō and Rotorua have a high of 21C and Gisborne will be 23C.

Wellington can expect only a high of 18C. Morning rain will ease to occasional drizzle, but it will remain overcast.

The South Island and the top of the North Island will also have consistent rain today, but there is less risk of thunderstorms.

"There is still a bit of rain over the Cook Straight, the south coast of Wellington, the east coast of Marlborough and the Sounds," Lee said.

"So, at this moment of time, that's sort of easing off.

"In Wellington at the moment ... a bit of patchy drizzle is remaining, and it's still quite overcast for the day.

"The South Island will see that rain easing and become a bit more scattered and light through the course of the day for the likes of Marlborough and even northern Canterbury."

Here are the forecast maximum temperatures tomorrow. Details at https://t.co/Yjbq0jfCz1

^Tui pic.twitter.com/7IAi1cRgEc — MetService (@MetService) March 8, 2019

Christchurch has a high of 21C and cloudy periods, light rain from afternoon and light winds.

Further south it will be finer. Dunedin gets a high of 21C, light wind, but no rain.

Queenstown has a high of 22C and it will be fine, with high cloud, but becoming overcast this evening.