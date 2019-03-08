The boss of Lime scooters is negotiating to roll out another 200 machines on Auckland streets but says it's "madness" users are still allowed to ride on pavements.

Yesterday, the scooters were back in Auckland and Dunedin after a range of safety concerns, including wheels locking, led to a 13-day hiatus and "several thousand quality assurance checks".

Lime executive Mitchell Price assured users today that firmware updates had been rolled out and a third party engineering report had confirmed the e-scooters were now safe, following a spate of serious injuries.

He said there hadn't been any wheel lock issues since scooters were reintroduced yesterday.

But Price said "it was madness" that e-scooters were still being used on footpaths.

"There is a review currently undergoing with the Central Government, NZTA and the Ministry of Transport regarding the use of footpaths," Price said.

"These scooters are designed for low speed roads and cycle ways and we know that over 50 per cent of our users in Auckland would feel safer on a protected cycle path.

"It is madness that we are still using scooters on the footpaths."

Price said it could take up to eight months before a decision was made, but he believed data from the trial period showed a demand for more infrastructure.

Lime executive Mitchell Price assured users the e-scooters were now safe. Photo / Michael Craig

"Let's use that as a case to build more protected cycle paths and get these scooters off the footpaths," he said.

Asked whether the company would contribute to the costs, Price said: "We are open to Auckland Council revisiting our permit to add a percentage of ride costs that contribute to local infrastructure".

Since the scooters' return, the company now has to operate within new guidelines set by Auckland Council, or risk losing its license.

Lime is required to report "serious safety incidents" anywhere in the world to officials within 48 hours.

Mechanical inspections will also be done on every scooter at least once a week.

"We have also rolled out the ambassador programme, which is a programme where we have individuals in our team that are out during the day," Price said.

"They will be roving around the city and moving scooters that might be in the way, checking the brakes, and giving some advice to people about how to use the scooters safely.

"We have around a dozen people a day on shifts that are going out. That is on top of our scheduled operation staff which we have anything from 20 or more every day out on the streets - that is obviously supplemented by our juicers."

Price encouraged scooter users to continue to contact customer service through email and the App, as well personally check the scooters before use.

"We ask that users be more cautious and check the scooter, do a physical check and make sure it is in working order before using," he said.

"We need people to be giving us accurate feedback through customer service, we need people to let us know if there is something they are not sure about on the scooters, but we also need everybody to be insuring they are using safe riding practices."

However, Price said that safety helmets have not been part of the discussion with Auckland Council.

"Helmets are something that I have spoke at length about with the Mayor of Christchurch.

"They are something I would be supportive for children under the age of 16, otherwise they just add another level of complexity – for instance in Brisbane we have gone through over 6000 helmets," he said.

"I think there is an option for people to use helmets where possible, and it is encouraged, but certainly it is not something I am out there advocating for."

Meanwhile, Price said Lime was in conversations with council about introducing another 200 e-scooters in Auckland.

"Particularly in suburbs like Takapuna and Devonport - those types of communities that have shown interest in having more accessibility to transport options," he said.

There is also a new e-scooter operator looking to launch in Auckland in the next few weeks.

"I think it is important that they are given the same level of scrutiny that we have gone under," Price said.

"I would like to see the council have third party reports from engineers concerning the safety of their scooters.

"We want mobility and transport options in Auckland to be a success and to do that it needs to be a level playing field for everyone," he said.