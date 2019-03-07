Police say they cannot confirm whether missing North Shore man Denver Chance drove to the coastal town of Waihi or not.

Chance has not been seen or heard from in 11 days since he drove south along Auckland's Southern Motorway.

It emerged on Wednesday there had reported sightings of his red Nissan Skyline in Waihi, while a Facebook user posted on a page seeking help to locating Chance that they may have seen him in the local New World supermarket.

Denver Chance's Nissan Skyline was thought to have been seen in Waihi. Photo / supplied.

However, Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said these possible sightings could not yet be confirmed.

Advertisement

"We know for certain that Denver's red Nissan Skyline – registration LGH476 – was seen on the Southern Motorway in South Auckland on Sunday 24th February," she said.

"We are unable to rule out the possibility that the vehicle captured on CCTV footage in Waihi was the second red Nissan vehicle and not Denver's."

However, Waihi remained an area of interest, police said.

"We know that Denver had talked to his friends about purchasing property in the Waikino and Waihi areas," Goldie said.

Police are also continuing to focus on the South Auckland suburb of Karaka, after Chance's phone pinged of telecommunications towers, indicating he may have been in the Irwin Road area between 11pm and 12am on the night he went missing on Sunday February, 24.

Police have been conducting further searches this morning with detectives to spend the rest of today door-knocking and speaking with local residents in the hunt for more information.

Detectives are also continuing to trawl through hours of security camera footage to look for Chance's movements, while also speaking to all of his associates.

"We have spoken to a large number of people that knew Denver, however we still need to speak with anyone who had contact with Denver in the last couple of months as part of our investigation," Goldie said.

"Anyone who has yet to speak with Police is urged to contact us immediately."

Goldie thanked the public for the many reports of information police had received with anyone with further information urged to contact 0800 FIND DC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.