A person has been extricated from a car following a serious crash in Whangarei.

The crash site is blocking all lanes on State Highway 1 near Raumanga Valley Rd.

Reports of a serious crash on #SH1 near Raumanga Valley Road blocking all lanes. More to come when known. ^MF pic.twitter.com/rmZr0CtZH7 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 7, 2019

The NZ Transport Agency reported the crash at 6.25am.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed they attended the incident and had extricated one person who was now in the care of an ambulance.

Two units had attended but FENZ could not confirm how many vehicles were involved.

The crash is near the scene where a car crashed into a power pole in October last year which close the road for several hours.

Power was out to 480 properties after two lines, an 11,000 volt and a 400 volt one, came down in the crash. Remarkably, no one was injured.

A car, which had earlier fled police, also crashed at the intersection in December, 2017 resulting in several injuries and closing the main arterial access road for several hours during the afternoon commute.

More to come.