Firefighters appear to have isolated and stopped a gas leak in the Hawke's Bay settlement of Whakatu, near Hastings.

They were called to the scene off Station Rd and Railway Rd about 2.45pm.

Both ends of Railway Rd were completely blocked off to traffic only letting emergency vehicles in or evacuating residents and school buses out.

At least four fire engines attended the scene along with one ambulance and a gas maintainence van.

Gas could be see spouting from the road at least two to three metres in the air. The leak was stopped at about 3.50pm.

A fireman at the scene said some homes had to be evacuated for safety reasons, but residents were allowed back into their houses shortly after the gas leak had been "isolated".

Cordons would stay in place until they find no traces of the leak and could deem it safe, a fire communications spokesperson said.

Road closures caused jams for residents attempting to return home to Railway Rd off State Highway 2 as vehicles began to pile up at the intersection.

The fire communications spokesperson said concrete work had been going on in the area and they suspected that it may have been the cause of the leak, but could not officially confirm it.