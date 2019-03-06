Police have detained an "unruly passenger" at Hamilton Airport after a commotion on an inbound Air New Zealand flight.

Hamilton Police Senior Sergeant Phil Ruddell said the passenger had been "upset" on the plane before it landed at the airport and police were called.

"We waited for the plane to land and police are talking to him now."

Ruddell could not confirm if the passenger was a gang member.

Air NZ did not immediately answer calls from the Herald and a spokesman at Hamilton Airport said he did not know where the plane had arrived from or any more detail about the incident.

Flight tracker websites show two Air NZ flights arrived at Hamilton around the same time, at 10.30am, both from Wellington but one via Palmerston North.

A third arrived at 10.55am from Christchurch.