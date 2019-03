A person is missing in a "well involved" house fire in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they were alerted to the fire in Stewart St, Opōtiki, at 6.15am and were currently at the scene.

The spokeswoman said there was a person currently unaccounted for in the single storey dwelling. Firefighters were working to control the fire as well as find the person, she said.

The fire was burning at a size of 10m x 7m and well involved, she said.

More soon.