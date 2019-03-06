Ōtaki Police are appealing to the public for sightings of a missing 22-year-old.

Rahul-Nathu Dahya was last seen on Monday March 4 in the morning at Te Horo Beach and may have been heading north.

He was wearing dark jeans, a maroon top and black cap and drives a white Toyota Hilux van with the licence plate LHH571.

Police said they had concerns for his welfare and urged members of the public with information to contact Ōtaki Police on 06 364 7366 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 190305/7190.