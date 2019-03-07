Victoria University has committed to undertaking a review of what's known as a 10pm kick out time for students drinking in its halls of residence.

It comes as the university fights a proposed liquor ban for Kelburn Park- a favourite haunt among students as they make their way into Wellington's night life.

Residents have been pushing for a liquor ban for years after becoming fed up with noise and rubbish left in the park. They want one in place between 8pm and 8am.

Both the university and students are opposing the ban but the prospect of one seems to have forced the university's hand.

Student and campus living director Rainsforth Dix said students were allowed to drink in their rooms after 10pm but were not encouraged to do so in communal facilities.

A review of that policy is under way and is hoped to be completed by the end of the first trimester, Dix said.

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said that review was well overdue.

"Kicking students out of halls and into the city to drink really seems about moving the problem and making it somebody else's, not about student welfare. Students should be able to drink in their halls of residence, they are a home away from home."

City councillors are pushing ahead with consultation over a proposed liquor ban at Kelburn Park. Photo/ Mark Mitchell

In 2018 Victoria University's security team received 12 complaints regarding Kelburn Park but received none during this year's O-Week.

Noise was the primary issue in the complaints which were most commonly made on Friday and Saturday.

The university runs a bus service for students at 10pm from the two major halls in Kelburn - Weir House and Te Puni Village.

Later it runs a pick-up shuttle from town.

Kelburn Municipal Croquet Club members say they've arrived to find holes in the lawn and vomit on the paving. Photo / Supplied

Consultation will progress on the liquor ban at Kelburn Park after a vote at a Wellington City Council City Strategy Committee meeting this morning.

But four councillors - Peter Gilberd, Sarah Free, Malcolm Sparrow and Iona Pannett - did not support it.

There wasn't enough evidence to support a ban, Gilberd said.

"I think the chances of getting an alcohol ban in the area are about zero given the stats and given the criteria. So, I personally think it is a waste of time to consider consultation in that area in relation to this point."

Council noise control data over the past three years shows there were 64 complaints in Everton Terrace, 53 in Salamanca Rd but only 17 in Kelburn Park.

In the past three years police attended only 18 alcohol related events at the park and none of them involved violence or threats of violence.

There were also concerns a ban would see the problem be treated solely as a police issue, Wellington city area prevention manager Dean Silvester said.

"There's a potential that it'll be seen as a silver bullet and something that will deal with all sorts of issues."

Kelburn Municipal Croquet Club captain Mary Egley said she supported the ban.

She said club members had arrived to find holes in the lawn, vomit on the paving and beer bottles strewn everywhere.