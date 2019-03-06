The head of an animal evacuation charity which helped rescue pets and stock during the recent Nelson fires says a Government Minister threatened to pull its funding if he didn't "play the game".

Steve Glassey, the founder of Animal Evac NZ, today criticised the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and its response to the plight of animals stranded as people evacuated fire-hit areas during the Nelson fires earlier this year.

Glassey was making a submission to a committee of MPs today about the National Disaster Resilience Strategy.

"The Nelson fires repeated many of the major mistakes made in previous responses. Despite the legal mandate for MPI to co-ordinate animal emergency plans, there was no animal management approved under the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act in effect at the time of the fire," Glassey told the governance and administration committee."

Advertisement

An Official Information Act request had also revealed MPI did not have funding for its own regional animal welfare emergency management co-ordination function, despite it being mandated.

"We have had veiled threats from officials and even a Minister that if we continue to draw attention to such deficiencies, our chances of getting funding will be affected," Glassey told the committee.

Steve Glassey, the founder of Animal Evac NZ, today criticised the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and its response to the plight of animals. Photo / File

"Yet, this Government repeatedly says it's prepared to be held to account."

Today he had been told that despite being assured that MPI would cover the costs of responding to the fire, it was now undecided as it whether it would pay its "piddly" expense claim.

Asked by MPs what had been conveyed, Glassey said "basically, if we don't play the game that we won't get funding".

Glassey was asked in the select committee if it was Civil Defence Minister Kris Faafoi. He said it was not.