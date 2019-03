A cyclist is in a critical condition after being hit by a truck in Tirau this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a crash between a truck and a cyclist on State Highway One at 9.40am. It occurred south of the town centre, near Prospect Ave.

A St John's Ambulance spokeswoman said officers were still at the scene. One person was in a critical condition, she said.

Traffic delays were expected and police said motorists should avoid the area.