A paraglider is in hospital with serious injuries after falling onto a track on Te Mata Peak on Tuesday night.

The man, in his 50s, was on Wednesday morning in a stable condition at Hawke's Bay Hospital, a district health board spokeswoman said.

St John's Ambulance were called to the scene at 6.18pm, followed by fire and police shortly after.

They were given assistance from fire fighters shortly after to "extricate a patient off the track and into the ambulance".

Advertisement

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance transported the patient to hospital in a serious condition.