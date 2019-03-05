A serious four-car crash on State Highway 1 near Hampton Downs has been cleared and the road has been reopened following its temporary closure.

Emergency services worked at the scene where it was indicated three people suffered moderate injuries and another minor injuries.

A helicopter was sent to the scene near the Hampton Downs off-ramp following the crash wat around 4.10pm.

North and southbound lanes were blocked following the serious collision, with police, Fire and Emergency NZ and St John Ambulance all attending.

NZ Transport Agency first reported the road's closure following the incident but recently reported the crash had been cleared and the road reopened.

The road was closed between the Hampton Downs off-ramp and Te Kauwhata on-ramp.