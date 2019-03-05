A car fire on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway is causing reduced visibility and motorists are advised to take extra caution.

The NZ Transport Agency said the fire was located on the shoulder between Roscommon Rd and Puhinui Rd.

Police said they were notified of the vehicle crash, and subsequent car fire, at 3.51pm.

Fire and Emergency and ambulance were also in attendance.

"It's understood the driver was able to get out safely and reportedly has minor injuries," police said.

While the fire is now out, it is blocking the left lane near Puhinui Rd and delays are back to Lambie Dr.

Motorists are advised to take an alternative route and to avoid the area if possible.

Traffic is down to one lane and delays are expected.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - INCIDENT - 4.00PM

Extra caution is advised near the Puhinui Rd off-ramp due to reduced visibility from a car fire. All emergency services are en route, please take care and expect delays.

An incident on the Southern Motorway is also blocking a right southbound lane just after the Orams Rd overbridge.

Commuters should pass the incident with care and expect delays back to Redoubt Rd.