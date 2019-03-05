Maritime New Zealand was pleased with the No Excuses campaign in Kāpiti waters on Sunday.

The nationwide campaign spearheaded by the authority is aimed at making sure boaties are doing the right thing and following the rules.

"The team stopped 40 boaties and gave one skipper a warning for speeding near a dive flag," lead Maritime officer for the project Matt Wood said.

"Another skipper will receive a fine for not flying a dive flag.

"Overall, most people were wearing lifejackets, carrying communications such as VHF radios, distress beacons and more, and following the rules.

"We couldn't have picked a better day for it as the weather was great."

No Excuses data from more than 3000 recreational boaties engaged with so far across New Zealand shows that compliance with lifejacket rules is high — consistently over 90 per cent.

Additional good news is that almost all vessels in coastal and deeper waters have VHF radios on board.

"Kiwi boaties are in the habit of wearing lifejackets," Mr Wood said.

"They also understand the importance of taking waterproof ways to communicate.

"VHF is a strong option — it's your rescue network at sea and it lets you obtain help from nearby boaties.

"Most boaties we chat with are happy to see us on the water.

"Look out for our team this weekend and say 'hi' if you see us."

■ Full results from this year's national campaign will be released in mid-2019.

■ The Maritime Transport Act and council bylaws require carrying and wearing lifejackets.

■ The five knot rule (speed limit) is in place within 200 metres of shore and divers, and within 50 metres of swimmers and other boats.

■ The Wellington-based Lady Elizabeth IV is an 18.5 metre catamaran, which allows up to eight staff from different agencies to go to sea for a week.

■ No Excuses began in the summer of 2016 with Maritime NZ and eight councils. Last summer, 10 councils chose to join in, and in 2018-19 this has increased to 14. The period of the campaign started two months earlier than previous years in October 2018 and continues until March.