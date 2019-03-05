Police are investigating the death of a person at a property in Raumati Beach, Kāpiti.

Police were called to the scene about 9.40am and on arrival located a dead body.

A spokeswoman for Coastal Villas retirement village confirmed there had been a "serious incident" at the village today, but said any further comment must come from police, who were investigating.

NZME reporter Rosalie Willis was at the scene this afternoon and said there were a number of unmarked police cars at the location and police tape barring entry to the village via a side entrance.

Neighbours said police had been outside all day, but dont know anything else, Willis said.

Forensic investigators appeared to be at the scene, getting into boiler suits before entering the building.

Willis said there appeared to be a white forensics trailer at the scene.

A village manager declined to comment.

More to come.