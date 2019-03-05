Police are focusing their search for missing man Denver Chance around Karaka in South Auckland after phone data revealed he last used his phone there near midnight on Sunday 24 February.

The 43-year-old was left seen leaving his Mairangi Bay flat at 3.30pm that afternoon and motorway CCTV footage snapped his red Nissan Skyline travelling on the Southern motorway near Drury just after 4pm.

Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said his phone data indicated that he may have been in the Irwin Rd, Karaka, area just between 11pm and 12am on Sunday, February 24.

Phone and bank cards have not been used since last Sunday. Photo / via Facebook

His phone and bank cards have not been used since last Sunday. Immigration has also confirmed he had not left the country.

The Police Eagle helicopter has been searching the Drury and wider South Auckland area for his car, which they believe will be crucial to finding him.

Ground searches have also been carried out in Bombay and Karaka near the cell-phone tower that picked up his last cell-phone activity.

Goldie wanted to hear from anyone with a dash camera who was travelling on the Southern Motorway or was travelling around Karaka on the evening of February 24 to contact Police.

Meanwhile friends and family desperately searching for Chance have also turned to mediums and psychics to help give some insight into where he might be.

A recurring "scenario" is that he may have driven off the road and rolled his car and be trapped in it, a post on the Help Find Denver Facebook page said.

The post said Chance was still alive - but barely.

"Many people have contacted us suggesting the use of Psychics to help find Denver," a message posted on the site today says.

"And whilst we are looking for hard facts we are open to any methods and therefore are currently working with a team of psychics, clairvoyants and mediums. ... one possible scenario that continues to arise is Denver has driven off the road out of eyesight, upturned and trapped and is still alive, ... barely. But we don't know where."

The Facebook page said while those close to Chance were looking for hard facts, they were open to any methods and were working with a team of psychics, clairvoyants and mediums.

"We have many teams out driving, looking and would be extremely grateful for any public assistance for locals to search their known areas well. Please help look for any signs in any areas that could be a potential off-road blind spot."

Potential areas included South Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Hunua Range and Manakau Heads.

"Some visions have also suggested the Dome Valley and Auckland North," the post says.

It asked people who wanted to help to wear high visibility gear and yell out or use a megaphone and say "we're looking for you Denver, honk your horn if you can hear us!" in areas that were hard to see.

A Givealittle page has also been set-up to pay for helicopters and drones to grid search specific areas that could lead to a potential sighting after extensive land searches had provided minimal information.

Goldie said yesterday Chance was a "much-loved entrepreneur" who was last seen more than a week ago.

His mother Paula McGregor and two sisters were "extremely concerned and becoming more and more distressed by the day", she said.

McGregor told Radio NZ it was unlike Chance not to be in touch and said it was not a good scenario as Chance had left everything behind including his toothbrush.

"We've exhausted everything we know ... it's just a mystery, it's a nightmare actually."

Chance was a "busy entrepreneur with quite a few businesses" including one where he imported motorcycle gear such as jackets, police said.

He has been described as being "extremely positive, happy and upbeat" and his disappearance was extremely out of character.

Chance is originally from the Waikato, but has been living in Auckland for some time.



He is 178cm, has a solid build, dark brown hair and a tattoo which runs up his arm to his shoulder.

Last year the family of missing Hamilton man Raymond Sterling found him after listening to celebrity medium Kelvin Cruickshank who directed them to a successful search area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 0800 FIND DC or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.