Tributes are flowing for the young, vibrant Whakatāne woman killed in a road crash near Tikitere, Rotorua, on Sunday.

Karli Rowe, 26, was one of two people riding motorbikes on State Highway 30 about 10.30am on Sunday when she was involved in a collision with a car.

Rowe sustained fatal injuries and a second person was transported to hospital.

A community dietician working for the East Bay Primary Health Alliance, Rowe has been described as a "vibrant and incredible human being" by a work colleague on social media.

Rowe was member of Whakatāne's Mixed Martial Arts Centre and coached by gym owner Brad Kora.

In a heart-felt post yesterday, Kora said he was lost for words.

"We have lost one of our fighters in a bike crash," Kora wrote on the MMA Centre Facebook page.

"For those of you who knew Karli, she was so positive, full of energy and loved fighting and life. I am personally broken-hearted."

Kora described Rowe as a "fighter and loyal to the team".

"She was one of the good guys. Love you Karli."

Rowe went to Trident High School before graduating from Massey University with a Masters in Science, Nutrition and Dietetics.

Another of Rowe's friends, Genevieve Marquis, posted she was unable to express the loss she was feeling after learning about the crash.

She described Rowe as the most kind, caring and outgoing person she knew and said she was lucky Rowe had come into her life when she had.

"I am happy you lived your life to the absolute fullest and took every opportunity that came your way," Marquis wrote.

A Primary Health Alliance work colleague, who did not want to be named, said Rowe was a "lovely person who would be sadly missed within the Eastern Bay health sector".

A death notice said Rowe was the dearly loved daughter of Craig and Deb Rowe and dearly loved sister of Aaron and Kirstin.

A Serious Crash Unit investigation is ongoing and police have asked for witnesses to the crash to contact them on (07) 348 0099.