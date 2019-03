Police have charged a Rotorua woman with dangerous driving causing the death of Rotorua woman Francisca Hawkes-Buchanan.

Hawkes-Buchanan, 87, died in a crash while travelling on her scooter on the corner of Arawa and Rangiuru Sts on September 25 last year.

A 47-year-old woman was charged early in February and was summonsed to appear in the Rotorua District Court on Friday last week.

The woman has now been remanded to reappear in court on March 19.