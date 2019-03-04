Dunedin police are investigating after a group of people climbed over a fence at Speight's brewery, smashed a control panel and left behind cans of alcohol.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said those involved scaled the fence of the Rattray St brewery early on Saturday before smashing the panel and leaving behind cans.

Speight's was unsure if anything was taken.

Last year, police warned that cases of Waikato Draught and another beer stolen from the brewery were not fit to drink, as they were waiting to be tested after a glass breakage on a production line.

"The irony of this is the beer... was being tested and that beer should not be consumed by anybody,'' Senior Sergeant Trevor Thomson said at the time.

Brewery owner Lion New Zealand has been approached for comment.

