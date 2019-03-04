Flaxmere schoolboy Blaze Petuha became a household name after he fronted an advertisement with Richie McCaw - now he's sharing a few hilarious outtakes that never made the final cut.

Fonterra loved the student's first gig with Richie McCaw so much that it decided to produce another one.

The bloopers were released today and were taken from the latest advertisement.

A Fonterra spokesperson said the never-before-seen footage showed "a bit of Blaze's humour."

In August 2018, Blaze fronted a video about the whole school for Fonterra Milk for Schools competition and the school won it.

Blaze Petuha from Kimi Ora Community School made headlines after fronting an advertisement with Richie McCaw. Photo File

Winning the competition meant the student got to meet McCaw for the first time and he still remembers it as surreal.

"When they first came I was shocked a bit, didn't think it was real, thought it was a dream," he said.

Principal Matt O'Dowda says the whole school got a buzz out of it.

"It's pretty cool to spend time with Richie at 12. Richie makes everyone feel at ease because he is so unpretentious and natural."