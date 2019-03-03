Name suppression has lapsed for two men who allegedly attempted to smuggle 100kg of meth into the country.

Linmo Sun and Chui Tan Yu appeared in the Auckland District Court this morning - in person and via video link - where their lawyers chose not to proceed with name suppression applications.

The pair had previously pleaded not guilty to the importation and possession of a class A controlled drug.

The drugs - along with two handguns - were found hidden in the batteries of three golf carts exported from the United States.

The men were remanded in custody and will reappear next month.