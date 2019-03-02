The Rotorua police armed offenders' squad has today been used in a search to find a wanted man in the Fordlands area of the city.

A police media spokeswoman said police were in the area of Sunset Rd about midday looking for a wanted person.

She said the police's armed offenders' squad was deployed as a precaution because there was a possibility the person had access to weapons.



He was not found and police have now been stood down from the area, she said.

A member of the public, who didn't want to be named, told the Rotorua Daily Post they saw the police action in the area.

Advertisement

"There were two cop cars parked in the front part of where the kohanga is and as I drove further down there was two or three cop cars parked down the side streets. It looked like two of the police officers had rifles."