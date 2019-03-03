A new fast boat will ply its trade in the Bay of Islands, taking visitors around the bay at speed.

Ocean Adventure is Explore Group's latest product offering in the Bay - a new fast boat that will take passengers to the Hole in the Rock at speed.

The company says it's the perfect balance of exploration and exhilaration and fulfils the demand for this type of experience within the Bay of Islands.

"We're excited to have Ocean Adventure operating in the Bay of Islands as a faster alternative for passengers to visit the Hole in the Rock. We saw a real demand for people wanting to fit in as many activities into the time they have here, and this allows that."

Explore Bay of Islands general manager Ross Brljevich said Ocean Adventure, which will be operating daily, with a state of the art "shark" suspension seating for 30 passengers, has undergone an 18-month rebuild focused on passenger safety and comfort, and arrived in the Bay of Islands from Auckland recently.

The company will be running daily trips on Ocean Adventure from Paihia and Russell from 10am, 12pm, 2pm and 4pm.