One person has died in a serious crash on State Highway 30, Tikitere, near Rotorua.

Another person has been transported to Rotorua Hospital in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene and the road is closed. It isn't expected to open for several hours.

Diversions are in place and police advise motorists to avoid the area.

Traffic on State Highway 30 has come to a stop. Photo / Ben Fraser

A police media spokeswoman said they were called at 10.40am to the crash on State Highway 30, between Te Puea Rd and Lake Rotokawau Rd, near Hell's Gate at the top of the passing lanes.

A reporter at the scene said both lanes were now closed and traffic had come a stop.

He said there are two fire engines, two ambulances and police cars at the scene.