Two Lotto players are $500,000 richer after winning First Division in tonight's draw.

The lucky players were from Taranaki and Southland, and both had purchased their tickets online, on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck, and has instead rolled over to Wednesday night when the jackpot will be $8 million.

The luck was spread up the country to Upper Hutt, where a player won Strike Four - also taking home $500,000.

This ticket was sold at Trentham Mini Mart, in Upper Hutt.