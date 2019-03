The pilot who nose-dived a seaplane into Auckland's Waitematā Harbour yesterday is still "shaken up but physically okay", his boss Chris Sattler told the Herald.

Shortly after 11am on Friday an Auckland Seaplanes aircraft crashed and flipped into the harbour.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant, was taken to shore and assessed by paramedics.

While the Civil Aviation Authority has launched an investigation into the incident, Sattler - chief executive of Auckland Seaplanes - said flying operations will resume tomorrow morning following discussions with the CAA.

Advertisement

​​

"We will be flying our floatplane de Havilland Beaver, registration AMA. This model is a floatplane and does not have wheels for landing on solid ground.

"The de Havilland Beaver amphibious aircraft, registration WKA involved in the incident on Friday morning, which does have landing wheels has been brought to shore," Sattler said.

He said the company wanted to apologise to passengers for the disruption to services today.

"We also want to thank the people and organisations who have provided support in various ways yesterday – it is much appreciated."

Pilot still shaken up but physically ok, says Auckland Seaplanes chief executive.

A fisherman who witnessed the crash said the plane was taking off when it nose-dived very quickly.

The plane nearly somersaulted into the water, the fisherman told the Herald.

A witness onboard a passenger ferry nearby described harrowing scenes when the plane hit the water.

"It was flying and all we could see was it kind of coming towards the surface of the water. And then when it hit, it nose-dived and it was upside down. Wheels up in the water.''

Despite the crash-landing, the aircraft remained intact.