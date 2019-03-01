A police officer has been charged with indecently assaulting a fellow cop.

The 28-year-old accused appeared this afternoon in the Auckland District Court before Judge David Burns.

The policeman was arrested this morning, the court heard, and charged with indecent assault and sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The alleged offences occurred on February 5 in Northland, court documents viewed by the Herald read.

The man's lawyer, Paul Borich QC, sought interim name suppression for his client, which was consented to by Crown prosecutor Fiona Culliney.

Further details about the case were also suppressed.

Bail was also granted by consent for the accused officer until he appears in court again next month.

Detective Superintendent Dave Lynch said the charges related to two incidents.

Both alleged incidents happened in the early hours of the morning on February 5, he said.

The 28-year-old was arrested after his female colleague made a formal complaint.

"The officer has been stood down and a separate employment investigation will follow in due course," Lynch said.

"As the matter is before the courts, we are not in a position to comment further."

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the Sate to Talk confidential crisis helpline on: 0800 227 233 (08002B SAFE).

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.