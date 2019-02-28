Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has spoken out over the terrifying "Momo challenge" which has left Kiwi children traumatised.

The Momo character, who encourages young people to self-harm and threatens to kill their family members, has sparked fear after appearing in a series of online children's videos.

Peppa Pig, Fortnite clips and children's YouTube videos have been the target of Momo hackers, with numerous reports of Kiwi children's eyes coming across the frightening character.

Now Ardern has addressed the issue, telling The Morning Rumble it would be difficult for the Government to address and intervene in what's happening in children's videos that originate overseas.

"Generally, we do have a role in censorship, but ultimately, when it comes to things like little YouTube clips or things you access that way, it is much harder to regulate," she said.

"The old parental supervision when your kids are trawling through YouTube is still pretty important."

While Ardern did not directly address the emergence of Momo she said she believes it's important screen time is restricted and monitored, and instead encourages children to replace devices with personal and social interaction with friends and family.

Her comments come a day after Manurewa mum Khamara Ashby detailed the emotional toll watching the "Momo" character had on her children.

"My 7-year-old son was hanging out with his friends at school watching Fortnite gameplay videos and about 14 minutes into the video Momo popped up and said: 'If you tell anybody I'm going to kill your mum and dad'," Ashby told the Herald.

An Auckland mother has posted heartbreaking footage of the emotional toll watching the "Momo" suicide game has had on her children.

"All of the boys stood up shocked. My boy wanted to tell the teacher and tell us but after hearing Momo threatening their families they didn't end up telling anybody ... they were too scared they would get their family killed.

"When I sat them down and showed them a photo, my 5-year-old daughter jumped into my arms crying, saying 'she's coming now'. My son begged us to move house and said we had to move before Momo comes.

"I spoke to other parents from their class and they were saying their children all broke down in tears and were apologising. They all thought they were going to die, including our family.

"Hearing that from your little boy and watching his heart shatter is heartbreaking."