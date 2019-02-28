A person has died after a truck and car crash on the Desert Rd, State Highway 1, this morning.

The road has been closed for investigation and vehicle recovery and is not expected to be reopened for several hours.

A truck and car collided on SH1 in an area on the road called The Three Sisters.

St John Ambulance said it sent two vehicles to the crash and a paramedic treated the driver of the car, who later died at the scene

The truck driver was not injured.

Police are still at the scene and the road will be closed for another four hours while a heavy haulage crane removes the truck from the road.

Traffic is currently being diverted via State Highways 49, 4 and 47.

Southbound motorists are diverted from SH1 at Rangipo through SH46 National Park.

Northbound motorists are diverted from SH1 through SH49.

Fire services were also called to the crash that happened around 1.30am.

A spokesman for the Northern Fire Communications centre said two crews were at the scene for several hours.

Firefighters worked to help police and left about 5am.