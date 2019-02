Motorists travelling between Ashhurst and Woodville, northeast of Palmerston North are facing delays after a truck rolled on Saddle Rd.

Police said the incident took place around 10.15pm and the driver appears to have been able to get out of the truck but their injuries are unknown.

The truck is partially blocking a lane of the road, with traffic having to move around it in the other lane.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John are also on the scene.