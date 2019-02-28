Police in Palmerston North are investigating an incident in which a police dog wagon was set on fire in the early hours of this morning.

Fire services and police officers were called to Awapuni about 4.30am.

No animals were inside the wagon at the time of the incident - which police say is a suspected arson case.

Detective inspector Paul Baskett, of the Central District Police, said: "This is an extremely worrying incident which police are taking very seriously. Any acts of violence and harassment towards police, including police property, will not be tolerated.''