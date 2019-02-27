Police are appealing for information following a serious assault in Blockhouse Bay, Auckland yesterday morning.

The incident occurred around 4.30am on Wednesday in the Miranda Reserve.

A woman who posted in the Blockhouse Bay community group on Facebook said, "My friend was violently attacked in Miranda Reserve between midnight and 3am this morning.

"She had a large black hand bag which was stolen after she had been knocked out and violated. Any information would be greatly appreciated."

A scene examination has been carried out and the police investigation is ongoing, a spokesperson said.

Cordons were initially placed at the site, but have now been lifted.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the area who may have witnessed or has information about the incident. They are asked to contact police on 09 302 6400.