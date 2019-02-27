Cordons are still in place following a second fire that broke out in the Nelson region yesterday afternoon.

Four crews worked hard through the night to contain the fire within the blackout perimeter, however, there are still hotspots which crews will be working on today, with helicopters on standby.

Incident controller Rory Renwick said the fire was now 80-90 per cent blacked out, but there were some areas where the fire was burning deeply in the second-generation pine forest.

"We're confident we'll be able to get this fire fully under control today," he said.

Advertisement

Cordons are still in place on Moutere Highway at Maisey Rd and Old Coach Rd and motorists are asked to avoid this area.

Smoke from bush fire at Upper Moutere near Nelson. Photo /Jesse Whittaker

"We will review the cordons during the morning but it is likely they will be in place for a while to help our crews working at the fire," Tasman-Marlborough Fire said.

"Nearby residents should remain vigilant and be prepared to evacuate at short notice.

"Please also avoid any risky activities which might cause an ignition and lead to a new fire."

Yesterday's fire was reported shortly before 1.30pm north of Pigeon Valley, where huge wildfires began three weeks ago.

At a media briefing just after 6.30pm, authorities confirmed that the blaze - covering about 4ha - had been contained and was no longer moving.

Seven helicopters were called out to tackle the fire near the Moutere Highway. A total of 16 fire appliance and two bulldozers were also sent to the scene.

Firebreaks were bulldozed on three sides of the blaze, while a road provided a firebreak on the fourth side.

Ninety-seven properties were initially evacuated, however, all but five of those were able to return home last night.

"Yesterday's events show that there is an extreme fire danger in Tasman-Nelson and people need to be extremely vigilant about any activity which might spark off another fire," Renwick said

He said the fire was reported very quickly by vigilant members of the public and encouraged anyone to call 111 if they see smoke or have any concerns.

West Coast-Tasman MP Damien O'Connor said yesterday that it was not clear whether this was a flare-up from the earlier fire or a secondary fire.

A state of emergency relating to the Pigeon Valley fires had been lifted earlier in the day but authorities had warned the fire risk remained extreme "and a single spark could create a large fire".