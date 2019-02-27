A truck and trailer is blocking both north and southbound lanes of the Waikato Expressway following a crash that scattered debris across most of the motorway.

Meanwhile, a serious crash in the Auckland suburb of Glen Eden is also causing delays for motorists.

Northbound and southbound lanes are closed at the State Highway 1 crash near Paddy Rd, Rangiriri and motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

One lane in each direction had been open over the course of the morning, however, the road will be blocked entirely when a crane arrives to remove the truck and trailer.

7.20AM UPDATE#SH1 is now CLOSED in both direction in Te Kauwhata. The southbound cordon is in place at Island Block Road & northbound cordon is in place at Te Kauwhata off-ramp. Detour information here: https://t.co/HSLdnlk571. Allow extra time. ^MF https://t.co/aRVh2AkfUo — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) February 27, 2019



Police said the truck hit a barrier, continued over it and then struck an overbridge at about 3.15am this morning.

Occupants of the truck were not injured, but a "significant" amount of debris was covering the road and blocking it in both directions.

A crane has been sent to help clear the road.

In Auckland, a person has been seriously injured after a crash between a car and a van on Great North Rd in Glen Eden at 6.35am.

The driver of the car has been taken to North Shore Hospital in a serious condition.

Traffic management is in place on Great North Rd between Archibald Rd and Westech Place – one lane is currently open in each direction.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible, to avoid significant delays.