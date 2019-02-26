The Government has announced a $1.27 million funding package for gifted children.

The funding will be used in part for "one-day schools", where gifted learners get together one day a week for classes aimed at challenging them.

The restoration of funding for gifted children's education was agreed in the coalition deal between Labour and New Zealand First.

Associate Education Minister and New Zealand First MP Tracey Martin made the announcement at MindPlus East, a one-day school for gifted learners hosted at Riverina School in Pakuranga, Auckland.

There are currently 450 children enrolled in 34 classes nationally. There are an estimated 40,000 gifted learners in New Zealand.

"Six extra teachers have already joined the one-day school team so far this term, to meet the growing demand," Martin said.

"Remote communities are seeking more classes, and the new funding has allowed one-day schools to strengthen their infrastructure and prepare for growth.

"Gifted learners and notions of giftedness are diverse, both within and across cultures, and so the package of supports we're offering is not a one size fits all.

"This new package will support gifted learners and those with exceptional abilities. It will increase the range of opportunities for gifted learners to build on their strengths and aspirations, to experience success, wellbeing, and to have access to better support and connections."

The package also includes expanded online learning modules, new awards for school-aged learners, a programme of events, experiences and opportunities for gifted learners and better guidance for teachers.