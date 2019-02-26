A travelling couple feared somebody was going to get killed after witnessing a driver in front swerving across the centre line and overtaking on blind corners.

The Wellington-based couple were driving near Fox Glacier on the West Coast when they first spotted a couple ahead in a red Ford Mustang convertible driving dangerously.

Patricia said she and her husband spent a lot of time in the area, but had never seen driving so bad.

"It was the worst driving I have ever seen," Patricia said.

"We thought somebody was going to get killed."

She filmed about 30 seconds of the driving as evidence, which showed the driver crossing the centre line on blind corners, but said there was much worse.

"They were overtaking on blind corners. It was terrifying."

Patricia said they called the police's unsafe driving hotline *555 in Fox Glacier township to complain.

They ended up travelling behind the car at various points on the way to Wanaka, where they spoke directly to police officers.

"We told police in Wanaka the car was just 50m up the road, but they said they were too busy. I didn't feel like they cared. People are getting fined for driving 4km/h over the speed limit, yet they wouldn't follow this up."

A police spokeswoman told the Herald they had received a complaint about the car travelling on the wrong side of the road and overtaking on blind corners.

She said police would be following up with the driver and an infringement notice could be issued.