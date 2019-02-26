Photos have been released of two men, who it is believed police wish to talk to in relation to a vicious homophobic attack on Newshub reporter Aziz Al-Sa'afin.

Police posted the security camera photos on Facebook, saying the men may be able assist their investigation into an "unprovoked assault" on two others on Karangahape Rd in the early hours of February 10.

A police spokeswoman would not confirm whether the men were wanted in relation to the attack on Al-Sa'afin.

Security footage of the two men released by police. Photo / Facebook

However, earlier this month The AM Show journalist appeared on morning television, describing how a group of men had attacked him and a friend on February 10, while calling them "f**" and "homos".

The pair had been out with friends on K' Rd celebrating Pride Week.

"I thought it would be one of my safest places," Al-Sa'afin said.

They were approached by two or three men at the Mobil station who at first made polite conversation, and then "before I knew it, my friend was on the ground getting bashed… pulverised".

"Then as I was walking towards him, I got decked in my left eye. I got shoved back and I was still trying to make sense of the situation and as I was falling back I could just see my friend absolutely getting pulverised on the ground. Getting kicked in the stomach punched in the face. He was trying to protect (his head), he was in a fetal position," he said.

"Then another fist made contact with the right side of my jaw… they were yelling out 'f***, homos, you're going to hell.' I lost vision and sight and I had no idea where I was. I actually thought, and I don't say this lightly, but I thought I was going to die in that moment. It was a place I don't think my mind has ever been before."

There were three witnesses who saw the incident unfold and helped Al-Sa'afin when the attackers ran away.

Police have appealed for anybody with information about the identities of the men in the photos to contact Auckland City Police Station on 09 302 6400 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.